Senior Video Producer
Role: Overseeing the production of flagship video shows and ground reportage.
You are familiar with TNM’s journalism and passionate about independent media. You are familiar with south Indian languages and cultures, and proficient in at least one south Indian language. You are a go-getter who takes deadlines seriously.
You will be working out of our Bengaluru office, this is a must.
You have:
5-7 years experience in video production
At least 2 years experience in journalism and reporting
Impeccable scripting skills in English
Reading and writing skills in at least one south Indian language
Storytelling skills - you must demonstrate an understanding of visual storytelling in digital formats
Familiarity with studio production
Basic post-production skills, and must be familiar with Adobe Creative Cloud, specifically Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.
Familiarity with guidelines and rules of all popular social media and video platforms
Familiarity with digital copyright laws
Familiarity with video formats suitable for social media platforms
Experience in YT content management
Basic camera skills
You will be responsible for:
Overseeing the production of TNM’s video and podcast content
Setting up and following efficient and effective SOPs and processes
Manage and oversee video pre-production planning and on-site production activities
Managing workload from multiple simultaneous production projects according to priority
Incorporating video production best practices to ensure efficiency and effectiveness
Communicating effectively with internal and external stakeholders to ensure production expectations are set and fulfilled
Keeping management informed of progress and delivery of production projects
Going out to the field along with reporters when required for reporting projects
Send CV and a showreel to ram@thenewsminute.com with subject as “Job Application - Senior Video Producer”
Editorial Lead - Social Media
Role: In-charge all TNM social media content and strategy; leveraging our journalism to create platform-centric content for different SM platforms.
You are familiar with TNM’s journalism and passionate about independent media. You are familiar with south Indian languages and cultures, and proficient in at least one south Indian language. You are a go-getter who takes deadlines seriously.
We are building a social media team in Bengaluru and you will be the first hire. Working out of the Bengaluru office is a must.
You have:
2-3 years experience working in social media teams of media organizations
At least 2 years experience in journalism - reporting or newsdesk in print or digital media
Impeccable writing skills in English
Reading and writing skills in at least one south Indian language
Storytelling skills - you must demonstrate an understanding of visual storytelling in digital formats
Familiarity with formats and guidelines of various social media platforms
Familiarity with FB/IG/YT Creator Studios
Ability to plan and execute editorial campaigns
Ability to track metrics
An eye for design for social media content
Familiarity with formats like Reels and Shorts
Visible online presence will be an added advantage
You will be responsible for:
All the content on TNM’s social media channels
Leveraging TNM’s journalism to create engaging content specific to each social media platform
Creating content to promote special editorial products of TNM, like special newsletters, video shows and podcasts
Creating and implementing a social media strategy in line with overall audience growth and revenue strategy
Working closely with the marketing team to develop social media campaigns that help to achieve marketing goals
Overseeing design of social media content
Sharing periodic reports on the social media performance and trends we should be capitalizing on
Maintaining communications with members and readers through emails
Keeping TNM members’ forums active and abuse-free - includes Forum management
Send CV to ram@thenewsminute.com with subject as “Job Application - Editorial Lead, Social Media”
Designer and Illustrator
Role: Creating designs and illustrations based on editorial briefs.
You are familiar with TNM’s journalism and passionate about independent media. You are familiar with south Indian languages and cultures, and proficient in at least one south Indian language. You are a go-getter who takes deadlines seriously.
You will be working out of our Bengaluru office, this is a must.
You have:
Impeccable design and illustration skills. Must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Skills in using other design softwares will be an asset.
1 to 2 years experience in graphic design
Experience in UI/UX design, understanding of web designing and user experience
Good English language skills
Reading and writing skills in at least one south Indian language
Storytelling skills - you must demonstrate an understanding of visual storytelling in digital formats
Familiarity with image resolutions and guidelines of various social media platforms
You will be responsible for:
Planning and executing all design tasks according to priority
Creating illustrations and designs based on editorial briefs
Creating design templates and keep them updated
Working with product and tech team to plan and implement design changes
Communicating effectively with team members to accomplish design and illustration tasks
Send CV and portforlio to ram@thenewsminute.com with subject as “Job Application - Designer and Illustrator”