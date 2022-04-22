We’re hiring! - The News Minute (April 2022)

The News Minute is eager to hire people passionate about independent media, familiar with TNM’s journalism and south Indian languages and cultures, for the following roles.

Product Hiring

Senior Video Producer

Role: Overseeing the production of flagship video shows and ground reportage.

You are familiar with TNM’s journalism and passionate about independent media. You are familiar with south Indian languages and cultures, and proficient in at least one south Indian language. You are a go-getter who takes deadlines seriously.

You will be working out of our Bengaluru office, this is a must.

You have:

5-7 years experience in video production

At least 2 years experience in journalism and reporting

Impeccable scripting skills in English

Reading and writing skills in at least one south Indian language

Storytelling skills - you must demonstrate an understanding of visual storytelling in digital formats

Familiarity with studio production

Basic post-production skills, and must be familiar with Adobe Creative Cloud, specifically Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Familiarity with guidelines and rules of all popular social media and video platforms

Familiarity with digital copyright laws

Familiarity with video formats suitable for social media platforms

Experience in YT content management

Basic camera skills

You will be responsible for:

Overseeing the production of TNM’s video and podcast content

Setting up and following efficient and effective SOPs and processes

Manage and oversee video pre-production planning and on-site production activities

Managing workload from multiple simultaneous production projects according to priority

Incorporating video production best practices to ensure efficiency and effectiveness

Communicating effectively with internal and external stakeholders to ensure production expectations are set and fulfilled

Keeping management informed of progress and delivery of production projects

Going out to the field along with reporters when required for reporting projects

Send CV and a showreel to ram@thenewsminute.com with subject as “Job Application - Senior Video Producer”

Editorial Lead - Social Media

Role: In-charge all TNM social media content and strategy; leveraging our journalism to create platform-centric content for different SM platforms.

You are familiar with TNM’s journalism and passionate about independent media. You are familiar with south Indian languages and cultures, and proficient in at least one south Indian language. You are a go-getter who takes deadlines seriously.

We are building a social media team in Bengaluru and you will be the first hire. Working out of the Bengaluru office is a must.

You have:

2-3 years experience working in social media teams of media organizations

At least 2 years experience in journalism - reporting or newsdesk in print or digital media

Impeccable writing skills in English

Reading and writing skills in at least one south Indian language

Storytelling skills - you must demonstrate an understanding of visual storytelling in digital formats

Familiarity with formats and guidelines of various social media platforms

Familiarity with FB/IG/YT Creator Studios

Ability to plan and execute editorial campaigns

Ability to track metrics

An eye for design for social media content

Familiarity with formats like Reels and Shorts

Visible online presence will be an added advantage

You will be responsible for:

All the content on TNM’s social media channels

Leveraging TNM’s journalism to create engaging content specific to each social media platform

Creating content to promote special editorial products of TNM, like special newsletters, video shows and podcasts

Creating and implementing a social media strategy in line with overall audience growth and revenue strategy

Working closely with the marketing team to develop social media campaigns that help to achieve marketing goals

Overseeing design of social media content

Sharing periodic reports on the social media performance and trends we should be capitalizing on

Maintaining communications with members and readers through emails

Keeping TNM members’ forums active and abuse-free - includes Forum management

Send CV to ram@thenewsminute.com with subject as “Job Application - Editorial Lead, Social Media”

Designer and Illustrator

Role: Creating designs and illustrations based on editorial briefs.

You are familiar with TNM’s journalism and passionate about independent media. You are familiar with south Indian languages and cultures, and proficient in at least one south Indian language. You are a go-getter who takes deadlines seriously.

You will be working out of our Bengaluru office, this is a must.

You have:

Impeccable design and illustration skills. Must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Skills in using other design softwares will be an asset.

1 to 2 years experience in graphic design

Experience in UI/UX design, understanding of web designing and user experience

Good English language skills

Reading and writing skills in at least one south Indian language

Storytelling skills - you must demonstrate an understanding of visual storytelling in digital formats

Familiarity with image resolutions and guidelines of various social media platforms

You will be responsible for:

Planning and executing all design tasks according to priority

Creating illustrations and designs based on editorial briefs

Creating design templates and keep them updated

Working with product and tech team to plan and implement design changes

Communicating effectively with team members to accomplish design and illustration tasks

Send CV and portforlio to ram@thenewsminute.com with subject as “Job Application - Designer and Illustrator”