We need more than subsistence wage, say Bengaluru's domestic workers

The forum submitted a memorandum to Labour Minister Santosh Lad, urging him to enact comprehensive legislation to safeguard the rights of domestic workers.

Domestic workers in Bengaluru marked International Domestic Workers' Day on Friday, June 16, at Freedom Park, despite not being granted a holiday. Many of these hardworking individuals had to take the day off at their own expense, while others had to leave the gathering early to fulfil their work obligations. The Karnataka Gruha Karmikara Vedike (KGKV), a domestic workers union, had organised a gathering to commemorate the day.

Speaking to TNM, Kema Devi, president of KGKV, said, "It is our day today, but we were not given a day off. We had to take a holiday, and others left the gathering to work as they had to work even today.”

One of the significant demands of domestic workers was the implementation of comprehensive policies that address their social, health, and safety concerns. They emphasised the need for minimum wages set by the government, which should adequately account for the prevailing inflation rates. The workers also highlighted the importance of Welfare Boards being entrusted with funds from schemes designed explicitly for unorganised workers, including those who have experienced trafficking or were subjected to forced or bonded labour.

"We are not just workers. We are the backbone of countless households. We deserve more than just a subsistence wage. We deserve respect and a life of dignity," said Kema Devi.

Paid weekly offs, coupled with a year-end bonus, were also high on the list of demands. Another critical aspect brought to the forefront was the call for due respect and dignity in their workplaces. Domestic workers firmly advocated against untouchability, underscoring the importance of treating them as equal members of society. "We are mothers, daughters, sisters, and caregivers. We deserve to be treated with dignity, free from discrimination or prejudice. Our work is not menial; it is an act of love and dedication," she added.

Domestic workers demanded the strengthening of local Complaints Committees under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. In light of the ageing population among domestic workers, pensions have become a prominent concern. The workers requested that pension be extended to women 65 years of age and above, with a focus on women who have been abandoned and face financial hardships.

KGKV also urged the Union government to ratify the C-189 Treaty as part of their advocacy efforts. The treaty, known as the Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No 189), is an international labour standard adopted by the International Labour Organisation. It aims to protect the rights and improve the working conditions of domestic workers worldwide, providing guidelines for fair treatment, equal rights and social protection. So far, 36 countries have ratified the treaty.

KGKV submitted a memorandum to the Minister for Labour and Skill Development, Santosh Lad, urging the government to enact comprehensive legislation to safeguard the rights of domestic workers.