We are lacking bit of steam in batting, need to come back with clearer picture: Dhoni

CSK have lost two of the three games they have played with the latest being a 44-run thrashing at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

IPLT20 IPL 2020

Two consecutive defeats have left Chennai Super Kings reeling and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is contemplating rejigging the combination, saying they are lacking steam and need to come back with a clearer picture for the next IPL games.

CSK, one of the most dominant teams in the history of IPL, have lost two of the three games they have played with the latest being a 44-run thrashing at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out," Dhoni said after the match against Capitals on Friday night.

"We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. Maybe, the team balance will get better once (Ambati) Rayudu comes back in the next game."

Rayudu, who struck a brilliant 48-ball 71 in CSK's five-wicket win over MI in the tournament-opener, missed the next two games due to a hamstring injury.

The CSK captain expressed hope that Rayudu will be available in their next game.

"That will give us the room to experiment with an extra bowler perhaps. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up."

Dhoni also asked his bowlers to pull up their socks after two ordinary outings.

"We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often," he said.

Barring some fielding lapses, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was happy with the performance of his side so far.

"I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, its tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself," he said.

Shimron Hetmyer grassed two chances but it did not hurt the team much.

"In the team meeting, we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started, gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too.

"I am lucky to have KG (Kagiso Rabada) and (Anrich) Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success."