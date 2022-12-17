‘We are educated beggars’: BJP leaders protest in Hyderabad metro against unemployment

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leaders held a symbolic protest inside the Hyderabad metro against the prevailing unemployment situation in the state on Saturday, December 17. Dozens of protesters were seen wearing a black-coloured graduation robe and holding a bowl in hand, while symbolically begging for money. There were slogans raised, “We are educated beggars, Please help us.”



The protesters also entered the metro train and started begging the passengers while explaining the situation that they are begging because of the lack of employment in the current Telangana government. “We are feeling very sorry for our situation. We don't have jobs and we don't get any loans either. We are crossing our employment age and we are being declared ineligible for jobs, please help us,” said the protesters to the passengers. The protesters held placards stating, “I have fought for Telangana state, but I am still unemployed,” and “Jobs are for you (KCR’s family) and tears are for us,” along with other messages.



One of the protesters, Vijith Varma, who is also a Telangana BJP youth leader, said, “If there is anyone who has benefitted because of separate Telangana state, it’s the Kalvakuntla family (referring to Telangana Chief Minister’s family name). We request KCR’s family to open their eyes and help the unemployed youth. Despite being educated, we are suffering, we are unable to show our faces at home.”

“Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has cheated unemployed youth, he should be ashamed of himself. The unemployed youth are dying by suicide. They give notification, but by stating some or the other reason like reservation, the recruitment process gets halted. These are the kind of tactics that the government is using. This has been the same process for a long time. Please protect the unemployed youth,” he stated.

Currently, 2,86,051 applicants are awaiting the results of Group 1 preliminary results. The Group 1 notification was released for 503 posts in various departments in the state and the exam was conducted on October 16, 2022. The Telangana State Public Service Commission has also removed the minimum qualifying marks and said that they would select candidates in a 1:50 ratio for the mains. However, the results are not out yet and are being postponed due to a legal dispute over the implementation of reservations for women.