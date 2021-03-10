WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleges attack after receiving injury on leg

Earlier in the day, the CM filed her nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haldia.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that she was injured in one of her legs after being allegedly pushed during the election campaign in Nandigram. The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said. The Chief Minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and that she was feeling feverish. Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy". The incident triggered a security scare as the Chief Minister gets Z-plus protection. Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, was being brought to Kolkata, official sources said. She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier, on the day she filed her nominations in Haldia.

#WATCH:"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" says WB CM pic.twitter.com/wJ9FbL96nX â€” ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the BJP in West Bengal has hit out at Mamata Banerjee by saying that the CM was making the allegation for sympathy. The Times of India reported West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh to have said that a huge police convoy accompanies the CM and no one can get near her. Whereas, the Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident.

The Trinamool Congress chief has filed nominations for the Assembly polls and will be contesting from Nandigram, according to reports. The election to the West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 2 and will end on April 29.