Waterlogging on Hyderabad roads sparks fears of seasonal diseases

Citizens worry that a rise in seasonal diseases may overburden healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

news Civic Issues

With monsoon setting in over Hyderabad, several areas in the city are witnessing waterlogged roads and many are worried about the spread of seasonal diseases as a result of stagnating water, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents in some areas say that they have been complaining for years.

Prashanth Mamidala, a resident of Dwakara Nagar Phase 2, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Boduppal Municipality, says that they have been bringing the battered roads in their colony to the notice of authorities for over a year.

"We have been complaining for a long time. Rs 50 lakhs was sanctioned last year in January and a foundation stone was put up to fix the roads. When we followed up with authorities in June last year, they said that they would start the work soon. Still, nothing has been done," he said.

How many times are we supposed to approach @MC_Boduppal municipality on this issue in Dwarakanagar phase 2. Kindly take immediate actions @MayorSBR @chmallareddyMLA @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/FXPpeLFRte â€” Hyderabadi (@Hyderabadi0220) June 17, 2020

He further adds, "The project only involves laying a drain and then constructing a road on top of it. The funds have already been allocated. So why stall the work?"

Even in September last year, when rains had lashed the city, the streets of the colony were completely flooded.

@KTRTRS @GHMCOnline Hello sir, we are residents of Boduppal dwaraka nagar phase 2, This is the present scenario in our area, even our water sumps are filled with this water kindly do help us. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/UhLKNqFzhK â€” saicharan (@charan_32) September 25, 2019

Many have been taking to social media to air their grievances.

@KTRoffice bhavaninagar road no 5 mallapur Hyderabad 76 kindly plz have a look how the citizens are struggling du to the over flow pic.twitter.com/tDO26OlMMH â€” Ibrahim Muhammed (@ibrahim700et) June 16, 2020

@KTRTRS Dear sir, I am the resident of Tolichowki Hyderabad. We are facing drainage overflow since 2 years. Ghmc had laid half of the road and remaining half is pending since 2 years whenever we ask about it ghmc will inform us that it is under approval. Need your attention. pic.twitter.com/T6C2Sbf50a â€” Shoaib Minhaj (@shoaib3344939) June 16, 2020

G Rakesh, a resident of Rajendranagar, who lives on the road Gaganpahad bus stop to Jallapalli, says that he and around 50 other households have been complaining for the last three years about broken roads and waterlogged streets.

@trsCMkcr we complaining from 2years regarding our road from gaganpahad bus stop hyderabad to Jallapalli . No persons including MLA and ghmc not taking any action . please see and do needful. Who responsible for this pic.twitter.com/soYokHGKzP â€” g rakesh (@graki99) February 19, 2020

"It's causing a lot of trouble. We have complained to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Rajendranagar MLA. If we ask authorities, they say that it is an issue of funds. Does the government not have funds? We can see that they are able to use it for their self-interest when they want," he says.

"Even before the election, we had complained and they promised to look into it, but there has been no response," he adds.

Citizens also worry that with water stagnating on the roads, there may be a rise in seasonal diseases, which may overburden the healthcare system presently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Malaria and dengue cases will shoot up and overburden the already tired doctors and other health care workers. It will lead to bigger problems," Prashanth says.

@MC_Boduppal It will be very horrible in this is Pandemic situation & diseases like Malaria/Dengue will on a high.Already we are fighting #CoronaPandemic and such a situation will put more pressure on front line workers Please take this on a priority@cdmatelangana @Collector_MDL pic.twitter.com/Qjlg2wGhcH â€” Prashanth (@shanthchandra) June 17, 2020

While the GHMC had used the lockdown to its advantage and begun fixing several arterial roads and junctions in the city, the arrival of monsoon has slowed progress. However, with the elections for the civic body scheduled to be held soon, officials have been asked to expedite all pending work.

Read:

With Hyderabad under lockdown, civic body speeds up pending infrastructure work

Explained: Does Telangana have enough beds to handle the COVID-19 pandemic?