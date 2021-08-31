Water supply to Hyderabad hit as Mallaram pump house floods in Siddipet

The Mallaram pump house in Siddipet which supplies Godavari water to Hyderabad was flooded on Monday affecting operations and water supply to the city. Heavy rains resulted in flash floods that inundated the pump house affecting pumps, informed officials with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Water entered the pump station after a flash flood breached a compound wall. Plans are also afoot to construct a retaining wall to prevent future inundation of the pump house. Efforts are on to draw out the water from the pump room and resume operations. Officials estimate the water to be cleared in two days and expect service from the pumphouse to resume in three days. To prevent water shortage in Hyderabad in the meantime, officials are drawing water from other reservoirs to meet demand.

The Mallaram pump house supplies water to Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Sainikpuri, Nizampet, Patancheru, Bachupally and other localities. The pumphouse supplied 110 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) to the city. The HMWSSB to make up for the loss by sourcing 40 MDG of water from Singur, 27 MDG is being sourced from Osman Sagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs. About 12 MGD of water is also being diverted from the Krishna river, combined, officials are able to meet 76 MGD of water.

HMWSSB officials are also making arrangements for free water tankers to supply water to slums in the city as hand pumps may not be operational. A spare pump from the Bommakal water treatment plant has been brought in to try to resume service after the pump house is cleared of water.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and the HMWSSB Managing Director Dana Kishore visited the pump house on Monday and took stock of the situation.