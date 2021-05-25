Water supply in Hyderabad to be disrupted for two days: Full list of areas

The water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on May 27 to 6 pm on May 28.

news HMWSSB

Water supply in Hyderabad will be affected for two days as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has proposed a shutdown of service. Water supply will be disrupted in several localities of the city from 6 am on May 27 to 6 pm on May 28. Officials of the board told TNM that the service is being disrupted due to work being undertaken in the Manjeera system junction besides several other repair works to fix water leakages. The HMWSSB has requested consumers to use water judiciously to avoid any inconvenience.

The water board said that due to the shutdown, there will be no water supply and low water pressure on May 27 and 28 in the following areas:

Gangaram, Deepthisree Nagar, KSR Enclave, Aparna Hills, Adarsh Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Miyapur, Mythri Nagar, Madinaguda, Ushodaya Nagar, Vyshali Nagar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Sairam Colony, Miyapur X Roads, Matrusri Nagar, Rajaram Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Janapriya Phase 1 and 2, Miyapur village, Madhav Nagar, Bhanu Township, Nandi Cooperative Society, HUDA Mayuri Nagar, SC Bose Nagar, Sirla Gardens, RBR Balaji Nagar, Adithya Nagar, Srirangapuram under Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Division 15, Hydernagar, Adagutta, Nizampet Main Road, Vasanth Nagar, a part of KPHB colony, Ram Naresh Nagar under O&M Division 9, Bollar Municipality, Illapur village, Gandi Gudam, Sultanpur, Kistareddypet, Patelguda village under O&M Division 32 and low water pressure for Erragada and Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar under O&M division 6.

In the meantime, the vigilance wing of the HMWSSB informed that in the last 18 months, it has registered 834 cases and seized 1,064 electric motors for illegal pipeline connections. Cases were booked under Section 269 (Negligent spreading of disease) and Section 430 for mischief, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

HMWSSB officials are asking residents to come forward and report any instances of illegal water connections found in their localities. Officials said that if anyone finds an illegal water connection or use of a domestic connection for commercial purpose, vigilance staff can be informed on 998999100 and 9989992268.