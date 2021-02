Water supply to be affected in parts of Bengaluru on Saturday: List of areas

Some of the areas that will be affected are MG Road, Koramangala, Jayanagar, Adugodi, Ulsoor.

Water supply will be disrupted between 8 am and 6 pm in several parts of Bengaluru coming under Cauvery Stage I on Saturday, February 6. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said this disruption will be necessary because of an upgradation work of electrical lines in a pumping station. Some of the areas that will be affected are MG Road, Koramangala, Jayanagar, Adugodi, Ulsoor (full list below). In a release, BWSSB has said, “KPTCL major work division Ramanagara has requested line clear on 66 kV line for upgradation of the existing 66kV line which is connected to the 220 kV BWSSB substation stage 1 pumping station at Harohalli on 06-02-2021 from 08:00 am to 6:00 pm.” Full list of areas where water supply will be affected Jayanagar and surrounding places Tilak Nagar, SR Nagar Adugodi Nethajinagar KP Agrahara New Binny Layout Raghavendra Colony Tippu Nagar Chamarajpet Ramchandra Agrahara Adarsh Nagar Padarayanapura Anjanappa Garden Binny Layout Srinivasanagar Bank Colony ITI Layout Gururaja Layout Vivekanada Nagar Kathriguppe Thygaraja nagar Basavanagudi Shastrinagar, N R Colony Mount joy Extension Kumaraswamy Layout ISRO Layout Shrinapr, Vittal Nagar, Shanthalanagara Ambedkarnagara Neelasandra Austin town Ejipura Vivekanagara Ashok Nagara Richmond Town MG Road Bridagc road HAL 2nd Stage Kodihalli Ulsoor Murphy Town Jogupalya Rajendra Nagar Nanjappa Reddy Layout Koramangala surrounding arca, KHB colony, Venkateshwara Layout, Kaveri Layout, Jogi Colony, Domlur Brundawana Nagar Maruthi Nagar, AK Colony Netravati I to 10 blocks Nanjappa Reddy layout Bhovi Colony and surrounding places.

