On Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa finalized the list of ministries to be allocated to the 10 turncoat MLAs. Ramesh Jarkiholi, the MLA from Gokak, who kick started the rebellion in the Congress has bagged the Water Resources portfolio. Ramesh Jarkiholi had demanded this particular ministry as he wanted the same portfolio that his political nemesis DK Shivakumar had bagged when he was a minister in the coalition government.

Although all four of the MLAs from Bengaluru were eyeing the coveted Bengaluru Development Ministry, none of them bagged it as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to retain the portfolio himself. KR Puram MLA and a prominent politician in Bengaluru – Byrathi Basavaraj, however, bagged the Urban Development portfolio. Although Narayanagowda from Mandya wanted the Agriculture Ministry, he had to settle with the Horticulture and Sericulture portfolios along with Municipal Administration. BJP sources say that only Ramesh Jarkiholi and Dr K Sudhakar got the portfolios they wanted. Dr K Sudhakar has been made the Minister for Medical Education from Health and Family Welfare.

“Some important portfolios must be set aside for the next round of cabinet expansion. Some ministers are likely to be shuffled as well in July,” the source added.

Here is the full list of newly allocated ministries: