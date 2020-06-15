To the delight of avid TV serial watchers in the Telugu states, Zee Telugu has announced the comeback of all its Telugu serials from June 22. The promo which features actors Renu Desai and Sunaina was released on Monday.
The 1 minute 20 seconds video is melodramatic, TV serial style, and captures the anxiety of the audience waiting for those serials.
The promo starts with Renu Desai doing housework along with her pet dog, and complaining about how monotonous life has become for the last three months. Meanwhile, she thinks of 'Rangamma Vadina' who would have helped her out if she had been there.
Soon, she hears Rangamma (Sunaina) calling from the door, and Renu Desai runs in slow motion with a relieved and grateful expression towards her. The two exchange dramatic lines and Rangamma informs Renu that Zee Telugu is starting its TV serials again.
This is the first time that Renu Desai has acted in such a promo. She usually appears in Telugu dance shows as a judge and hasn't acted in any TV serials yet.
This is the second promo released by Zee Telugu. Four days ago, they released another promo featuring actor Priyadarshi of Pellichoopulu fame and playback singer Mangli. The promo was on how a family is waiting for the serials to be resumed, irrespective of gender. However, in the first promo, they did not reveal the date.
After the Telangana government gave the green signal for film and TV shootings, serials have resumed shooting after the three month break.
Star Ma has also announced that their serials will begin soon.