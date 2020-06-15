Watch: Zee Telugu's TV serials will be back from June 22

The promo featuring actors Renu Desai and Sunaina show two women who have a melodramatic exchange in true TV serial style.

Flix TV

To the delight of avid TV serial watchers in the Telugu states, Zee Telugu has announced the comeback of all its Telugu serials from June 22. The promo which features actors Renu Desai and Sunaina was released on Monday.

The 1 minute 20 seconds video is melodramatic, TV serial style, and captures the anxiety of the audience waiting for those serials.

The promo starts with Renu Desai doing housework along with her pet dog, and complaining about how monotonous life has become for the last three months. Meanwhile, she thinks of 'Rangamma Vadina' who would have helped her out if she had been there.