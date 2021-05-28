Watch: Yuvan Shankar Raja sings the soulful track ‘Ye Rasa’ from ‘MaaManithan’

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘MaaManithan’ marks the first collaboration between father-son composers Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Flix Kollywood

Ever since the makers of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer MaaManithan announced that music composer Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja were going to be collaborating for the first time while composing music for the movie, fans have been eager to listen to the tracks. The MaaManithan team released the second single titled ‘Ye Rasa’ from the album on May 28, Friday.

The melodious number is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while it is set to tune by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Describing the idea behind the mellow track, the makers of the movie mentioned in the YouTube caption that it is “a soulful melody that he (Yuvan Shankar Raja) composed during his thoughtful reflection about life being locked down during the covid crisis.”

The track has garnered many views on YouTube since it was released on Friday morning and is currently trending at number 7 on YouTube. ‘Ye Rasa’ has lyrics by Pa Vijay. Sharing the new track, Yuvan Shankar Raja wrote, “I hope this song will serve as a much needed pill of HOPE.” Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is popularly referred to as ‘Isaignani’ and Maestro in Indian cinema, has a huge fan following in the country, especially in south India. Meanwhile, his son Yuvan Shankar Raja has worked with many notable filmmakers and is known for his contemporary yet soulful compositions.

Watch the video of ‘Ye Rasa’ here:

Helmed by Seenu Ramasamy, MaaManithan stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles. MaaManithan is bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja under his home banner YSR Productions. The movie marks the fourth collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Seenu Ramasamy. Vijay Sethupathi has also worked with actor Gayathrie Shankar in other movies such as Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Super Deluxe and Puriyatha Puthir among others. The family drama also stars actor Guru Somasundaram in a pivotal role. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing an auto driver in the film.