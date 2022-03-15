Watch: Yutha Satham trailer promises an intriguing murder mystery

The Ezhil directorial, headlined by Gautham Krishna and Parthiban, is slated to hit the big screens on March 18.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of Yutha Satham, an upcoming Tamil whodunnit starring actors Gautham Karthik and Parthiban, is out. Helmed by director Ezhil, the film will feature Sai Priya as the female lead.

The trailer, which was unveiled on Monday, March 14, hints at an intriguing murder mystery that Parthiban and Gautham Karthik have set out to solve.

Bankrolled by producer D Vijayakumaran of Kallal Global Entertainment, Yutha Satham is slated to hit the big screens on March 18. Imman is on board as the music composer.

The first single from the film is titled 'Thailaanguyil'. “First Single #Thailaanguyil from #YuthaSatham is here https://youtu.be/i5UJ3xikYf8 Sung by @sidsriram in @YugabhaarathiYb ‘s lyrical! Dir by #Ezhil Starring @rparthiepan @Gautham_Karthik Produced by @Kallal_Global @Memeschennai @donechannel1 @adityamusic A #DImmanMusical Praise God!(sic)”

Gautham Karthik will also be seen sharing screen with actor Silambarasan in the upcoming Tamil flick Pathu Thala, in which the latter is likely to be portraying the antagonist. The film also features actor Priya Bhavani. Marking the occasion of Silambarasan’s birthday, a glimpse video from the film was unveiled by the makers on February 3.

Directed by Obeli N Krishna, Pathu Thala’s cast also includes Gautham Menon, Kalaiyarasan, Shankar and Teejay Arunasalam. Produced by Jayantilal Gada and KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of Studio Green and Pen Studios, it has music by AR Rahman, while Praveen KL is on board as the editor. Farook J Basha is handling the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Parthiban will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He will also be reportedly seen in Koogle Kuttappa, the Tamil remake of hit Malayalam film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.

Watch: