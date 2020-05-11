Watch: In 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' reboot, Trisha is back as Jessie

Director Gautham Menon shared the clip while adding that a short film is coming soon.

Flix Kollywood

On May 1, actor Trisha posted a video on her Twitter page in which she’s seen talking to director Gautham Vasudev Menon on a video call. While he’s giving her instructions on how to set up a phone camera, the actor prepares to enact a scene.

What a fun morningCan’t wait to show you guys what we filmed

Thank you @menongautham pic.twitter.com/yt42CeI4nS — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 1, 2020

If you hadn’t already put two and two together, the director on Sunday shared a short clip with the message, “#karthikdialseythayenn There’ s hope and a short film coming soon!”

The teaser to Gautham Menon’s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) reboot has been titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn (the number that Karthik dialled), and has actor Trisha reviving her most loved on-screen character Jessie from the film.

The teaser is a short clip that shows Trisha as Jessie talking to Karthik on the phone. In the film, Karthik played an aspiring filmmaker. Her words are of encouragement to a filmmaker going through a tough phase during this lockdown. “Everything will be alright. Theatres will open. There’s Netflix and Amazon now. They’ll all come looking for you. They all want good content right? Everything will be fine. You wait and see…” she says, with the camera focussed just on her face.

It has been 10 years since VTV released, yet the actor effortlessly looks and acts like Jessie, making us doubt the passage of time.

The teaser ends with the words “There is hope” as the VTV background score begins playing. With the end credits, “A short film… for now from Gautham Vasudev Menon” hints that more is to come from the filmmaker. Perhaps we might also get to watch actor Silambarasan, who played Karthik in the film, in the next video.

Watch:

Since the lockdown began, artists from the industry have been working remotely. We saw music director Ghibran record an entire song titled ‘Arivum Andum’ remotely. He did so in association with actor and politician Kamal Haasan for lyrics, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anirudh Ravichander, Bombay Jayashree, Shankar Mahadevan, Sid Sriram, Devi Sri Prasad, Siddharth, Shruti Hassan, Andrea Jeremiah and Mugen Rao. About 37 chorus singers were also part of the song that was on the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on human lives.

Recently, actor Andrea made a short film titled Lockdown with actor Aadhav Kannadhasan, who directed it on video calls. The video itself was shot by Andrea’s neighbour Nithin Ram while the editing and sound effects were done remotely.