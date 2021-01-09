Watch: Vikram's 'Cobra' teaser is out

'Cobra' marks the debut of former cricketer Irrfan Pathan in the Tamil film industry.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram and director Ajay Gnanmuthu have teamed up for the upcoming Tamil film Cobra. The first and second look posters, released in June and December respectively, hint that the actor will be seen in may avatars in the film.

On Saturday, 7 Screen Studio, which is producing Cobra, released the film's teaser on Twitter. Sharing the video, they wrote: A world of numbers & the genius #ChiyaanVikram,Loaded wit all things intriguing,presenting the #CobraTeaser dir. by @AjayGnanamuthu ,An @arrahman Musical #Cobra @Lalit_SevenScr @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 @roshanmathew22 @theedittable @dop_harish.

Watch the teaser of Cobra here:





The teaser opens with a voiceover of Vikram saying, "Every problem has a mathematical solution". It then gives viewers a glimpse into the story of the action-packed thriller. In the teaser, foremer cricketer Irrfan Pathan is also seen in the role of an Intelligence officer. Cobra has music by A R Rahman. According to a report by Cinema Express, the makers have roped in a US-based to design Vikramâ€™s different looks in the film.



According to the latest reports, the Cobra team has reportedly completed a successful schedule in Chennai, and they have headed to Kolkata for a key schedule. The makers have plans complete to complete filming by February in time for a summer release.

Bankrolled by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, Cobra will have former Indian cricketer Irrfan Pathan make his Tamil debut with the film. KGF franchise fame Srinidhi Shetty will also play a pivotal role in the film. Besides these stars,Cobraâ€™s cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Robo Shankar,Babu Antony, Mamu Koya, Kanika and Roshan Mathew.



It may be recalled here that Shane Nigam and Sarjano Khalid were initially approached to play an important role in Cobra, however these plans fell through. Finally, Roshan Mathews of Anandam and Moothon fame was signed. Harish Kannan is handling the cinematography.

Besides Cobra, Vikram also has the upcoming Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is based on the classic novel of the same name. The film will trace out the life of the popular Chozha king Raja Raja Chozhan I. The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will score the music for Ponniyin Selvan as well.

Vikramâ€™s last film release was Kadaram Kondan directed by Rajesh Selva and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film had Vikram and Kamalâ€™s daughter Akshara Haasan as the lead pair. The technical crew, besides Ghibran for music direction, included Srinivas R Gutha for cinematography and Praveen KL for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)