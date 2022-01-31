Watch: Vikram is a liquor baron in teaser of Mahaan, co-starring son Dhruv

The film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for his other hits like ‘Jigarthanda’ and ‘Jagame Thandhiram’.

The much-anticipated teaser of actors Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film Mahaan was unveiled on Monday, January 31. The film marks the first-time collaboration between the father-son duo. It has been titled Mahaan in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, while it will be streaming as Maha Purusha in Kannada on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser opens with shots of a group of men protesting against toddy/ kallu shops that serve alcoholic beverages made from the sap of palm trees. The man who leads the protest questions his son if he would live like Gandhi and lead by example as a Mahaan or great man. The teaser hints that the son becomes a liquor baron, played by Vikram, when he grows up, and promises an intriguing family drama.

Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar, the makers revealed in a statement that the film revolves around a series of events that transform the life of an ordinary man, as well as the people around him. “Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realises his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action packed journey,” the makers said.

Actors Bobby Simha and Simran have also been roped in to essay pivotal roles. Mahaan is set to release on February 10. Bobby Simha is a regular collaborator of director Karthik Subbaraj. He won the National Award for his performance as Sethu, a gangster in the popular film Jigarthanda. Director Karthik Subbaraj is popular for his gangster dramas. Following Jigarthanda, he directed Jagame Thandhiram featuring actor Dhanush as a quirky gangster.

Speaking about the OTT release of the film, producer Lalith Kumar said, “Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented and wonderful star cast who have given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences.”

Watch the teaser of Mahaan: