Watch: Vijay's 'Oru Kutti Kathai' from 'Master' is heavy on the messaging

Said to be inspired by Vijay's style of narrating a short story during audio launches, the song has been penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

Flix Kollywood

The first single from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master released on Friday. The song titled 'Oru Kutti Kathai' has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Vijay, accompanied by Anirudh himself.

Said to be inspired from Vijay's style of narrating a short story during audio launches, the song has been penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. 'Oru Kutti Kathai', sung in Tanglish, has animated visuals of the actor inside classrooms, among students. The song comes across as a lengthy advice, delivered in a style typical to Vijay. The lyric video has been done by Logi.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, that film’s pre-release buzz reached its crescendo after the drama surrounding the I-T raids at Vijay’s house. The actor, who was shooting at Neyveli at that time, also took some time off from the sets to appear before fans and click a selfie after he returned to the sets from the questioning. Many considered this act to be Vijay’s indirect response to alleged political targeting by the AIADMK and the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that Master will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past and it’ll be the first time that Vijay will be seen playing a professor.

Starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea and Shanthanu in lead roles, the film is expected to release on April 9, 2020. While the film’s cinematography has been handled by Sathyan Sooryan, it is being edited by Philomin Raj, both of whom worked with Lokesh in Kaithi.

Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators banner, the film’s screenplay has been co-written by Rathna Kumar, who directed Meyaadha Maan and Aadai.

(With inputs from Digital Native)