Watch: Vijay Sethupathi in trailer of Telugu movie 'Uppena'

The plot revolves around a love story set in a fishing hamlet.

Flix Entertainment

The trailer of Telugu movie Uppena has been unveiled online, garnering the attention of film buffs. From the teaser, it is evident that it will be a Romeo-Juliet type love story set in a fishing hamlet. Sources in the know say that it will deal with a sensitive subject in todayâ€™s times â€“ caste killings.

Uppena is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film was slated for release on April 2 last year, but with the coronavirus scare, it was postponed. Uppena is now all ready to hit the marquee and its release date is set to be February 12.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeeviâ€™s nephew and Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s younger brother, Panja Vaishnav Tej is making his acting debut with Uppena with Krithi Shetty, also a debutant, playing the female lead in this romantic entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music with Shamdaat cranking the camera and Navin Nooli doing the edits.

In Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the female leadâ€™s dad. It is a pivotal role and his look in the film was unveiled earlier, which showed him sporting a white shirt and dhoti, sitting on a chair in style and smoking a cigarette. Sources in the know say that Vijay Sethupathi was so impressed with the storyline that he had decided to remake it under his own banner. More details about this remake are expected to be out soon.

Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s last theatrical release was Master, which had Vijay in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography was by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Currently, Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s Maamanithan is in the making. Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the film has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead with Gayathrie S starring opposite him. The star cast also has Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen playing pivotal roles. Laabam, another Vijay Sethupathi starrer, directed by SP Jananathan, was also under progress until the lockdown was announced last year.

This film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead. In Kadaisi Vivasayi, which is in post-production mode, Vijay Sethupathi will be making a cameo appearance. M Manikandan is wielding the megaphone for this venture. The star also has Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kae Pae Ranasingam, Tughlaq Durbar and Vignesh Shivanâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the making.