Watch: Vijay Sethupathi shares trailer of daughter Sreeja’s debut in ‘Mugizh’

Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter, Sreeja Sethupathi is all set to make her acting debut. The youngster will debut in the short web film Mugizh, which will be bankrolled by her father’s home banner VSP Productions. Besides Sreeja, the film will also have Vijay Sethupathi and Regina Cassandra playing the lead roles



Directed by Karthik, Mugizh will have music by Revaa. The trailer of the short film was released on January 1 and has already garnered attention on social media. Before the launch, Vijay Sethupathi tweeted from his handle: “Happy to announce @vsp_productions 's maiden One hour web film titled as #Mughizh #முகிழ் Trailer from 1-1-2021 @ 5 PM. ing #SreejaVijaysethupathi @ReginaCassandra @VijaySethuOffl Directed by @karthik_films @DoPsathya @revaamusic @R_Govindaraj @proyuvraaj.”





It may be noted here that Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya made his acting debut in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, in which he played the younger version of his father’s character. While this announcement about Mugizh has Vijay Sethupathi’s fans excited, the star has number of films waiting for release.



His next theatrical release will be Master, which has Thalapthy Vijay in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 13. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is an action-entertainer produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Philomin Raj.



The star’s Maamanithan is also in the making. Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the film has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead with Gayathrie S. The star cast also has Guru Somasundaram and Shaji Chen playing pivotal roles.



Laabam, another Vijay Sethupathi starrer directed by SP Jananathan, was also in the works until the lockdown was announced earlier in 2020. This film has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead.



Vijay will also make a cameo appearance in Kadaisi Vivasayi, which is currently in post-production. M Manikandan is directing this venture.



Besides his Tamil films, Vijay has Uppena in Telugu and Laal Singh Chaddha in Hindi.



Reports are that the actor will be playing Krithi Shetty's father in Uppena. The film is directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam. Uppena is produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and C V Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film was slated for release on April 2, 2020, but as was the case with many films, it was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Lal Singh Chadha is bankrolled jointly by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions, with Advait Chandan wielding the megaphone. Aamir Khan confirmed that Lal Singh Chadha is the adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, and the remake rights have been officially procured by the makers from Paramount.

(Content provided by Digital Native)