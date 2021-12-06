Watch: Vijay Sethupathi portrays an auto driver in Maamanithan teaser

Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja and his son, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, will be working together for the first time in ‘Maamanithan’.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s long-awaited Tamil movie Maamanithan was unveiled on Monday, December 6. Written and directed by Seenu Ramasamy, the film co-stars actor Gayathrie in the lead. The duo have teamed up for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom earlier. The teaser features actor Vijay Sethupathi as an auto driver who has an identity crisis. Vijay Sethupathi who essays the role of Radha Krishnan, tells his daughter about his goals in life. The film tracks his life and focuses on his relationship with other members of the family.

Sharing the teaser, director Seenu Ramasamy wrote: “Unveiling the teaser of #MaaManithan. We've poured soo much love in making this film.” Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja in association with K Productions, the cast also includes actors KPAC Lalitha, Guru Somasundaram, Shaji Chen and Jewel Mary and Anikha of Viswasam fame. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is fondly known as ‘Isaignani’, has teamed up with his son Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time for Maamanithan.

The first single from the film, ‘Thattiputta’, was sung by both Yuvan and Ilaiyaraaja. The melodious track featured visuals from the movie along with glimpses from the song recording session. The emotional number had lyrics by Pa Vijay. The announcement was first made in January 2018 when Yuvan took to Twitter to announce that the father-son duo will be teaming up for the first time to compose the soundtracks and the background score for the film.

“On this honourable happy occasion we @YSRfilms are delighted to announce our next project with my father Ilayaraja, brother Karthikraja and myself scoring music together for the first time for my production venture #Maamanidhan staring @i_vijaysethu directed by @seenuramasamy,” Yuvan’s tweet had read.

Meanwhile, the movie marks the third collaboration between director Seenu Ramasamy, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and actor Vijay Sethupathi. The trio had teamed up for Tamil films Idam Porul Yaeval and Dharma Durai.