Watch: Vijay Sethupathi plays social activist in 'Laabam'

The trailer of the film, directed by SP Jananthan, was released on Saturday.

Flix Kollywood

Vijay Sethupathi has reunited with director SP Jananthan for a project titled Laabam, which will be bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with Arumuga Kumar, who had produced Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. The film has Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

The trailer of the film has been released by its makers now.

The film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role and he will be seen as a social activist. Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in the Tamil movie Singam 3, is making a comeback with Laabam and reports are that she plays a stage performer in it. The others in pivotal roles include Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika Kalaiyarasan,Ramesh Thilak, Prithivi Rajan, Danial anne pope, Nithish veera and Jai Varman.

The technical crew of Laabam comprises Ramji as a cinematographer with D. Imman roped in as the music composer and Anthony as the editor. Besides Laabam, Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films needing his attention. He also has Vignesh Shivanâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara as the leading ladies.

The grapevine has it that he will be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan for Thalaivan Irukindran, which is said to be the sequel of Kamal Haasanâ€™s Thevar Magan. He is currently awaiting the release of Maamanithan with the award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy. It has music by maestro Ilayaraaja and his sons Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja.

Vijay Sethupathi also has the Telugu movie Uppena directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the scriptwriter of the hit movie Rangasthalam, and produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. His other outing, Ka Pae Ranasingam, is a social drama that revolves around farmers and their struggles. It also talks about the importance of world politics, influence of industries and agriculture. Rangaraj Pandey will be seen playing the role of a Collector.

In Uppena, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a pivotal role and his look in the film was unveiled earlier this month which showed him sporting a white shirt and dhoti stylishly sitting on a chair smoking a cigarette. Reports are that he will be playing the heroineâ€™s dad in Uppena.

Sources in the know say that the film is based on the Nalgonda caste killing and the Tamil remake will also be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who has directed the original. Uppena was slated for release on April 2, but with the coronavirus scare, it stands postponed. The new release date is expected to be revealed soon. There are also reports that Vijay Sethupathi has acquired the Tamil remake rights of the film and will be bankrolling the film under his home banner.

Watch the trailer of Laabam here:

(Content provided by Digital Native)