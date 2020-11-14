Watch: Vijayâ€™s â€˜Masterâ€™ teaser promises stylish, action-packed entertainer

The movie is expected to release on Pongal 2021.

Flix Kollywood

The much-awaited teaser of Vijayâ€™s Master was released on Saturday, a Deepavali treat for actor Vijayâ€™s fan following. The 1.30-minute teaser appears to promise a stylish action flick that also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

The teaser opens with a shot of Vijay tying his shoelace, and progresses to show glimpses of the actor and Vijay Sethupathi in various settings at a college. Peppered with action scenes, dance visuals and an extremely stylish Vijay, the teaser raises hope among fans for a promising entertainer. It also shows Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, who inwardly worries over Vijayâ€™s presence around him.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is expected to hit screens on Pongal 2021. Initially, the film was supposed to release this past summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold. While other big releases, such as Suriyaâ€™s Soorarai Pottru, took the OTT route, Masterâ€™s producers stuck with the decision to give the film a theatrical release. With the state government permitting theatres to reopen from November 10, it is expected that the film will draw crowds when it finally hits the screens.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan. Anirudh Ravichander has handled music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan is on camera. Philomin Raj is the editor of Master.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, meanwhile, is working with Kamal Haasan for his next film titled Vikram, produced by Kamalâ€™s Raaj Kamal Films International. Vijay, on the other hand, has teamed up with Sun Pictures for his next film. The details of the project are expected to be revealed soon.

Watch the teaser here: