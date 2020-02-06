Watch: Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘World Famous Lover’ trailer shows four different love stories

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the movie has four female leads, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover released the trailer of the movie on Thursday. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the movie has four female leads, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. The movie, going by its title and the trailer, is a romantic flick with Vijay Deverakonda in four different avatars.

“If there is one thing selfless in the world, it is love,” Vijay Devarakonda is heard saying in the background while jumping out of a plane, ending the dialogue with, “I wanted to be this World Famous Lover”.

What follows is a peek into four different love stories that show Vijay’s four different relationships – partner, wife, fantasy and girlfriend. One featuring Rashi Khanna, another with Aishwarya Rajesh as Vijay’s wife, a third with Catherine Tresa and finally one with Brazilian model Izabelle Litte, who is seen playing a pilot. The trailer indicates that there are plenty of shades of Vijay’s earlier film Arjun Reddy in this film.

The movie is all set to hit theatres on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

Bankrolled by KA Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials, World Famous Lover has music by Gopi Sundar, who had collaborated with Vijay for Geetha Govindam in 2018. The film has cinematography by Jayakrishna Gummadi.

Vijay recently teamed up with director Puri Jagannadh for his next, titled Fighter. The action entertainer has Vijay playing a martial artist with a stutter. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi and all the south Indian languages, considering the popularity of its lead actor across the country. Puri Jagan and Charmee will be bankrolling the south Indian versions under the banner Puri Connects. Ace director and producer Karan Johar along with Apoorva Mehta’s Dharma Productions will be producing the Hindi version.

Vijay has also signed a project with Anand Annamalai, the dialogue writer for the critically acclaimed Tamil film Kakka Muttai, for a sports flick titled Hero. Vijay is playing a professional biker in the film bankrolled by Mythri Movie makers.

Vijay’s last outing at the box-office was Dear Comrade. Directed by Bharat Kamma and starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film turned out to be a dud at the box-office.

Watch: