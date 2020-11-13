Watch: Vijay Deverakonda quizzed by Samantha on â€˜Sam Jamâ€™

Samantha recently shared a promo of her talk show â€˜Sam Jamâ€™, which will feature Vijay Deverakonda as its first celebrity guest.

Flix Tollywood

Samantha will soon be hosting a celebrity talk show for OTT platform Aha. Recently she took to Instagram to share a promo of the show, Sam Jam, which will feature Vijay Deverakonda as its first celebrity guest. In the promo, the Arjun Reddy star can be seen announcing that he is single at the moment. Earlier this year, news went viral that Vijay had decided to quit acting in the romance genre further in his career. The actor, who broke studio stereotypes in Telugu cinema with his style and local dialect much before the mammoth blockbuster Arjun Reddy came, said he had entered a new phase in his acting career where he is no longer excited about telling romantic stories to his audiences.

Aha, owned by ace producer Allu Aravind, has managed to rope in some of the top celebs for Sam Jam, we hear. Reports say that Tammannah, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun may also be on the show with Samantha in the near future.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently playing the lead role in Fighter, which is helmed by Puri Jagannath. Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the female lead in this film, which has Ramya Krishnan playing Vijayâ€™s mother. Fighter is being made in Telugu and Hindi, with ace director and producer Karan Johar producing the Hindi version while Puri Jagannath and Charmee Kaur are producing the Telugu version. The shooting for this sports drama commenced earlier this year but was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government.

While Fighter is still in the making, reports have emerged that Vijay will be teaming up with Boyapati Srinu and producer Dil Raju for a new film. Reports say the ace producer is keen on making a film with Vijay and Boyapati Srinu. This project is still in the initial stages and an official announcement is expected soon.

Vijayâ€™s last film to hit the marquee was World Famous Lover, which made it to the silver screens on Valentineâ€™s Day this year. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the romantic entertainer had Vijay portraying a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite played the female leads in this flick. Produced by KA Vallabha and KS Rama Rao, it had Gopi Sundar composing the tunes with Jaya Krishna Gummadi cranking the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing it.

(Content provided by Digital Native)