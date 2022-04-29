Watch: Vijay Deverakonda pulls a fun birthday prank on Samantha

Samantha and Vijay are currently shooting for their upcoming movie in Kashmir.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday, April 28, received a special birthday surprise from friend and co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha and Vijay are currently shooting for their upcoming movie in Kashmir. It has been tentatively titled VD 11.

Vijay, with the help of his team, planned a fake scene involving an emotional dialogue in order to pull a prank on Samantha on her birthday. In the video posted by the team, we see Vijay calling it a surprise, right after Samantha sheds tears and delivers a dialogue. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he captioned it as, "Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl Wishing you full happiness. Let's make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay. "

Billed as an intense romantic drama, the film is helmed by Tuck Jagadish fame Shiva Nirvana. The launch event for the film was held in Hyderabad earlier this month.The event featured special guests Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Bobby, and Buchi Babu Sana. During the film's premiere, Harish sounded the clapboard, and Buchi Babu Sana turned on the camera.

Wishing @Samanthaprabhu2 a very Happy birthday✨ the ethereal “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam | best wishes and a great year ahead to you ✨ pic.twitter.com/IdxF3wL3dv — Neelima Guna (@neelima_guna) April 28, 2022

Actors like Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya among others, have also been roped in for significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his work in the Malayalam movie Hridayam, is on board as the music composer for the project.

Neelima Guna, the producer of Samantha’s upcoming mythological love saga, Shaakuntalam, also wished the actor on her birthday. Sharing Samantha’s photo from Shaakuntalam, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the ethereal 'Shakuntala' from 'Shakuntalam'!! #MythologyforMillennials.” This is the first time Samantha will be seen in a role based on a mythological character.

The actor's recent romantic drama, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, also hit the big screens on April 28, on her birthday.

(With IANS inputs)