Watch: Vijay Deverakonda is AGAIN the angry young man in ‘World Famous Lover’ teaser

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover released the teaser of the movie on Friday. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the movie has four female leads including Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. The movie, going by its title and teaser, is a romantic flick with Vijay Deverakonda in four different avatars.

The teaser, which is a little over a minute, has Vijay Deverakonda playing the roles of a worker in a coal mine and again as an angry young man left behind by his lover, a role he played in Arjun Reddy which won him acclaim. While Aishwarya Rajesh is likely playing the role of a homemaker, Izabelle Leite is seen as a pilot in the teaser. The movie is all set to hit theatres on February 14.

Bankrolled by KA Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials, World Famous Lover has music by Gopi Sundar, who had collaborated with Vijay for Geetha Govindam in 2018. The film has cinematography by Jayakrishna Gummadi.

Vijay recently teamed up with director Puri Jagannadh for his next titled Fighter. The project was announced last year and the shooting will begin in January. Vijay has also signed a project with Anand Annamalai, the dialogue writer for the critically acclaimed Tamil film Kakka Muttai, for a sports flick titled Hero. Vijay is playing a professional biker in the film bankrolled by Mythri Movie makers.

Vijay’s last outing at the box-office was Dear Comrade. Directed by Bharat Kamma, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, the film turned out to be a dud at the box-office.

(Content provided by Digital Native)