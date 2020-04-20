Watch: Veteran actor Jamuna imitates younger self from â€˜Missammaâ€™ song

â€˜Missammaâ€™ was released in 1955 and went on to become a big hit.

They say age is but a number. Proving this true, a recent video of veteran actor Jamuna dancing to a song from the classic film Missamma has gone viral.

In the video, the 70-year-old actor can be seen watching the song from the movie on TV and following the steps portrayed by her younger self. She stops and watches the screen and then continues to dance after getting her cues. The dance happens in the drawing room of what is presumably her house.

The story of the movie revolves around two individuals who pretend to be a married couple in order to obtain a job. The lead was played by NT Rama Rao, Savitri and Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, with Jamuna playing a supporting character in the film.

The film was directed by LV Prasad and produced by B Nagi Reddy. The film was later remade into Hindi as Miss Mary. Missamma was also simultaneously shot in Tamil starring Gemini Ganesan and Savitri. K. A. Thangavelu, S. V. Ranga Rao, Rushyendramani, and K. Sarangkapani all played supporting roles. MN Nambiar played the role of the antagonist in the film.

Jamuna was born in Hampi in Karnataka and has been acting since 1953 when she made her screen debut with the film Puttillu at the age of 14. She has acted in over 190 films in Telugu and other south Indian languages. She has also done a few Hindi films throughout her acting career. Her mother tongue is Kannada.