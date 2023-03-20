Watch: Vellaripattanam trailer shows Manju Warrier and Soubin at each otherâ€™s throats

The trailer, which released on Sunday, March 19, suggests a comedy, with the lead characters apparently vying for elections and making their mark in politics.

Flix Mollywood

In what appears to be a story of sibling rivalry, actors Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir are at each other's throats for the length of a new trailer. The film is Vellaripattanam directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar. The trailer, which released on March 19, Sunday, suggests a comedy, with the lead characters apparently vying to make their mark in politics.

Mahesh Vettiyar, a cartoonist and filmmaker known for animation films such as Swami Ayyappan and Jil Jil Genie, is making his Malayalam live action debut with Vellaripattanam. He has written the script with Sarath Krishna. Alex J Pulickal has done the cinematography and Appu Bhattathiri is the editor. Music comes from Sachin Shankor Mannath. A short while ago, the team released a song from the film, â€˜Arikeyonu kandoru neram.â€™

Actors Salim Kumar, Krishna Shankar, and Shabareesh Varma also appear in the trailer. Manju plays a character who is not fluent in Hindi, leading to comic situations like translations going wrong. The characters also take on known symbols of parties, such as when Soubin is seen with a charkha. Manju, in one scene, appears in the famous getup of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Watch: Trailer of the film

The two actors earlier appeared together in Jack and Jill, another comedy, directed by Santhosh Sivan. Manju Warrier, one of the most successful women actors in South India, recently appeared in Thunivu, a Tamil film starring Ajith. In Malayalam, she last did Ayisha, a film based on the life of Nilambur Ayisha, a veteran actor who had gone through a lot for choosing to be an actor in a bygone era.

Soubin, an acclaimed actor and director, last acted in the hugely popular Romancham, a horror comedy revolving around the lives of seven bachelors living in Bengaluru.