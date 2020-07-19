Watch: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's 'Danny' trailer out

The film will release directly on Zee5 online streaming app on August 1.

Flix Kollywood

The official trailer of Varalaxmi Sarathkumarâ€™s Danny was released on Sunday. The film will release directly on Zee5 online streaming app on August 1. Written and directed by Santhanamoorthy, who will be making his debut as a director with this film, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Vinoth Kishan in important roles.

The film, a murder mystery, is set in Thanjavur district, where we learn women have been killed recently in horrifying ways. Interspersed with visuals from crime sites and that of the dog sniffing its ways into dark areas, the trailer promises for a good thriller. Varalaxmi plays the role of Inspector Kunthavai who has reopened investigation of a crime against a woman while the dog plays the titular role Danny.

From the trailer and of course from the title it can be seen that the sniffer dog plays a pivotal role in this film, perhaps leading Inspector Kunthavai to cracking the case. Danny is Varalaxmiâ€™s first film in which she acts as a police officer.

Produced by PG Muthiah and M Deepa the film has music by Santhosh Dayanidhi, cinematography by Anand Kumar and editing by Fazil. The filmâ€™s shooting began in January last year.

Another film releasing directly on Zee5 is Nitin Sathyaaâ€™s Lock Up. The movie that has been produced by Nitin Sathyaa under Shivedh Productions, has been directed by SG Charles and stars Vaibhav, Venkat Prabhu, Vani Bhojan, and Easwari Rao.

Actor Varalaxmi who was last seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL in Telugu and Neeya 2 in Tamil has a good number of films waiting for release this year. The star has Velvet Nagaram where she plays the role of a journalist, the romantic comedy Kanni Raasi and horror comedy Kaatteri in Tamil, Ravi Tejaâ€™s Krack in Telugu, Ranam in Kannada among other films.

Watch: