Watch: Valentine's Day turns violent as SFI-KSU students clash in Kerala college

The incident has left at least 20 students injured and 12 hospitalised.

news Violence

Scores of men can be seen hitting and punching each other violently inside a college campus in Kerala. Some of the warring pairs are seen whacking each other with sticks, grabbing collars, hair and throwing violent punches. The men are also seen hurling stones at their 'enemies' and as total chaos breaks out, petrified onlookers scream and run away from the scene of conflict.

These dramatic visuals are not from any film, but from a real clash that broke out between students of the Government Law College in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Friday. According to reports, Valentine's Day celebrations organised in the college on Friday turned violent over a disagreement between the college union and members of KSU (student wing of the Congress).

On Friday, the Students Union of the Law College which comprises of SFI members, had organised cultural programmes to celebrate Valentine's Day. However, this was allegedly disrupted as KSU members too decided to hold a separate Valentine's day cultural programme in the same venue inside the college campus on Friday.

This led to bitterness among the student union members and other SFI supporters who questioned why KSU had to hold a separate program when the union was organising events for the entire college. This led to a verbal altercation, which finally ended up in brutal physical clashes between the students.

According to reports, at least 20 students have been injured in the clash. Twelve of the students have also been admitted to two hospitals in the city. While eight members of the KSU have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Co-operative hospital, four members of the SFI are receiving treatment at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Following the clash, the city police have deployed additional security in and around the college in order to maintain law and order and ensure that further clashes between students do not take place.

The Ernakulam police refused to comment on the incident. Information regarding an FIR in the case too are yet to be divulged by the police.