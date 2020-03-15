Watch: 'Vaathi Raid' is the third song to release from Vijay's 'Master'

"Vaathi Raid" from Vijay’s Master was released late on Saturday evening. This is the third song from the album, the previous two being “Vaathi Coming” and “Kutti Story”. The song’s lyric video has been trending on social channels.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been sung by Tamil rapper Arivu, and Anirudh. The song’s lyrics have been penned by Arivu, and has a brilliant rap performed by Arivu. "Vaathi" is short for vaathiyar, meaning teacher in Tamil.

Arivu is a member of Tamil indie band The Casteless Collective (TCC) and is the second member from the band to collaborate on this album. Gana Balachander from TCC penned and performed “Vaathi Coming”.

When "Vaathi Coming" released, Anirudh Ravichander, the film’s music composer, announced a dance challenge. Sharing a video of himself dancing with musicians Keba Jeremiah and Sajith Sathya, he asked his fans to share videos of themselves making those moves to the song. The step in which one leans to one side and moves just the shoulder is being called the #vaathistepu.

Several fans have since shared videos of themselves performing the move in creative ways. Popular among them are Anna University students dancing together in a stadium.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who made a splash last year with Kaithi, the film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020. Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, is being produced by Xavier Britto, under the XB Film Creators banner. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy are the film’s co-producers.

The film’s audio launch will take place on Sunday and will be telecast live on Sun TV at 6.30 pm. Vijay is known to make politically loaded statements during his audio launches which is also the only public event during which he connects with his fans.