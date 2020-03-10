Watch: 'Vaathi Coming' lyric video from Vijay's 'Master' is out

This song has been written by Gana Balachandar, a prominent member of The Casteless Collective.

Flix Kollywood

The lyric video of the second song from Vijay’s upcoming film Master has been released. The film’s audio is expected to be launched on March 15. Amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, it is rumoured that the audio launch will take place on a minor scale. The makers have tweeted that the audio launch will be live cast on Sun TV at 6.30 pm on March 15.

This song titled “Vaathi Coming” has been written by Gana Balachandar, a prominent member of the Tamil indie music band from The Casteless Collective. The song has been performed together by Gana Balachandar and its composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Gana Balachandar is notable for songs like "Jithu Jilladi" from Vijay’s Theri, that he has also sung along with ‘Thenisai Thendral' Deva.

"Vaathi" is short for vaathiyar, meaning teacher in Tamil. The song is a peppy number and also has clips of dance sequences being choreographed during the shoot of the film. Gana Balachandar and Anirudh can also be seen dancing in the video.

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj is being produced by Xavier Britto, under the XB Film Creators banner. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy are the film’s co-producers.

"Oru Kutti Kathai" was the first song to be released from the film. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Vijay, the song was heavy on the messaging.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who made a splash last year with Kaithi, the film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020. Master’s screenplay has been co-written by Rathna Kumar, who directed Meyaadha Maan and Aadai.

The film’s regular shooting commenced last year and it was shot without big breaks. Lokesh wrapped up the film in style in 129 days.

Vijay's next, currently dubbed as Thalapathy 65, will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Reports have emerged that both Sudha Kongara and AR Murugadoss have narrated their scripts to Vijay and it remains to be seen who will be working with Vijay on his next.