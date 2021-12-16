Watch: Vaada Thambi from Suriya’s Etharkkum Thuninthavan looks vibrant

Helmed by director Pandiraj, ‘Etharkkum Thuninthavan’ stars actor Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, opposite Suriya.

Flix Kollywood

The first single from actor Suriya’s much-anticipated film Etharkkum Thuninthavan was unveiled on Wednesday, December 13. Titled ‘Vaada Thambi’, the upbeat track is written by Vignesh Shivan and sung by GV Prakash and Anirudh Ravichander. The track is set to tune by composer D Imman. The video is set in a rural backdrop, and features visuals of Suriya shaking a leg to the catchy tune.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan is releasing in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Sharing the song, Suriya extended his gratitude to composer Imman, lyricist and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and singers Anirudh and GV Prakash. “Thank you for making this one special!! @immancomposer@gvprakash@aniru dhofficial @VigneshShivN,” he posted.

Starring actor Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Suriya, Etharkkum Thuninthavan is slated for theatrical release on February 4 next year. The film is helmed by director Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures. Jayamkondaan fame Vinay Rai is on board to play the role of an antagonist, while actor Sathyaraj too has been roped in to play a pivotal role.

Prior to Etharkkum Thuninthavan, Pandiraj and Suriya teamed up for the 2015 family drama Pasanga 2. The latter also played a cameo role in Kadaikutty Singam, which starred his brother, Karthi, in the lead.

Suriya was last seen in TJ Gnanavel’s legal drama Jai Bhim. Based on true incidents, the film premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2 this year, ahead of Deepavali. Based on a pro-bono legal case fought by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru in 1993 when he was an advocate, the film revolves around the story of a couple from the Irular tribe.

Justice K Chandru, who is known for some of his landmark judgements, has disposed of over 96,000 cases. It is inspired from the real-life story of Parvati Ammal, who fought for her husband Rajakannu and sought justice after he was killed in police custody. The cast of the movie also includes Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others, in other significant roles.

Watch 'Vaada Thambi' from Etharkkum Thuninthavan here:

