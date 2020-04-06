Watch: Trisha makes her TikTok debut

The actor has been sharing pictures and videos on various social media platforms during the lockdown.

Flix TikTok

Trisha Krishnan is no stranger to social media platforms. She has been regularly sharing videos and pics on various platforms to keep her fans updated on how she spends her days during the lockdown. Recently, the actor posted a pic of her having a video conference with her contemporaries Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun. Trisha is also the UNICEF celebrity advocate and had also posted a video on behalf of them, which was an advisory on coronavirus.

More recently, Trisha has taken Tiktok by storm by making her debut on the popular platform. The actor was seen shaking a leg to the song 'Savage' by Megan Thee Stallion. Sporting a purple top and sunglasses, she had captioned the Tiktok video clipping as ‘I bit the bait’.

Trisha’s current acting assignments include the Malayalam movie Ram, in which she shares the screen space with Mohanlal. This Jeethu Joseph directorial has Trisha playing the female lead and she will be seen as a doctor named Vineetha. The star cast of this flick includes Durga Krishna, Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Chandhunath and Leona Lishoy.

Trisha and Durga Krishna’s roles have been revealed so far and fans are still waiting to hear about Mohanlal’s role. Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly producing the film under their banner Abhishek Films. Made on a big budget, Ram will be shot in various locations in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi. Sources in the know say that Ram will hit the theatres during the pooja holidays later this year.



Besides Ram, Trisha has a slew of films in her kitty including the Tamil film Raangi, which is an action thriller directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The film's music is composed by C Sathya, while cinematography and editing is handled by Shakthi and M Subarak respectively.



The other films in her kitty include, Sugar with veteran actor Simran directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)