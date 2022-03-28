Watch: Trailer of Yash-starrer KGF 2 hints at intense crime drama

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14 in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of director Prashanth Neel and actor Yash’s much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled on Sunday, March 27. The film is slated to hit the big screens on April 14. KGF 2 revolves around the conflict between Rocky, played by Yash, and villain Adheera, played by Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Sharing the trailer, Prashanth Neel wrote, “The world is my territory, says the SULTHAN. Unleashing #KGFChapter2Trailer.”

Ahead of the trailer launch, a glimpse video was also unveiled on March 26. Sharing the announcement, Prashanth Neel tweeted on March 26, “24 hours to go....#KGFChapter2Trailer on http://bit.ly/HombaleFilms (South) & http://bit.ly/ExcelMovies (Hindi) YT Channels from 6:40 pm tomorrow.” Apart from Yash, KGF 2 stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, while actors Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj have also been roped in to play pivotal roles. The film marks Sanjay Dutt’s Sandalwood debut.

The first part of the movie is based on the story of Rocky, who works his way up the ladder to gain control over the gold mines in Karnataka’s Kolar. His business is under threat when Adheera also attempts to gain control over the gold mines. The second part will track the battle that ensues. Filled with high-octane action sequences, KGF 2 promises a visual spectacle.The trailer reveals that following the death of Rocky’s enemy Garuda, Adheera returns to what he claims to be his.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. The first installment of the series, KGF, was a massive box-office hit, bringing national recognition to the sequel and to Sandalwood. KGF 2 will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is set to release on April 14, following the release of Vijay’s Beast on April 13, leading to a box office clash. Yash, who plays the titular role in the KGF franchise, spoke about the clash at the trailer launch event on Sunday.

“It's not an election. It is cinema. And it is not KGF 2 vs Beast, but KGF 2 and Beast. It is unfair to make these comparisons. We have made a pan-India film, but he [Vijay] has done so much for the film. He is my senior and I'm sure fans will watch both films. I have a huge respect for Vijay sir and I am excited about watching Beast. I am sure fans of Thalapathy Vijay will definitely love KGF: Chapter 2. Let us watch both films and celebrate Indian cinema,” he said.

Watch: