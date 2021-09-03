Watch: Trailer of Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s Laabam hints at film with social message

Helmed by late director SP Jananthan, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of late director Jananathanâ€™s last film, Laabam, was unveiled on Friday, September 3. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, with Jagapathi Babu playing the antagonist. The trailer opens with a corporate leader devising plans to supply the companyâ€™s products across rural areas in the country. We also see visuals of a factory coming up in a remote village. The next few scenes indicate how the setting up of the manufacturing unit causes clashes between the company and the village residents.

Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s dialogues in the trailer as well as the title of the movie (which translates to â€˜profitâ€™) suggest that the film will delve into the â€˜socialism versus capitalismâ€™ debate. The trailer ends with a dialogue from Vijay Sethupathi saying that it is the lakes, farms and irrigation systems created by his forefathers that can be truly counted as infrastructure. The trailer as well as the earlier promotions set the tone for a film with a strong social message.

Apart from the trailer, Silverscreen Media, the production banner bankrolling the project, also shared images from the trailer launch event. Laabam is the last film of National award-winning director SP Jananathan. He bagged the National award in 2004 for the Tamil movie Iyarkai, under the category of best feature film. Another trailer from the movie was unveiled on August 22. Subsequently, two songs titled â€˜Yaamili Yaamiliyaâ€™ and â€˜Yaazha Yaazhaâ€™ were also released. The director passed away in March this year from a cardiac arrest.

Check out these photos from the press meet of actor #VijaySethupathi's upcoming film, #Laabam. pic.twitter.com/XC35JoyLGk September 3, 2021

Laabam also features Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The movie marks the second-time collaboration between SP Jananathan and Vijay Sethupathi after Purampokku Engira Podhuv udamai. Laabamâ€™s release was delayed due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. However, since the Tamil Nadu government has now allowed theatres to operate with 50% occupancy, the makers have opted for a theatrical release. The film will be hitting the big screens on September 9, clashing with the Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivi, which is set to release on September 10.

Watch the trailer of Laabam here: