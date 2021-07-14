Watch: Trailer of Venkatesh and Priyamani’s ‘Narappa’ promises a gripping family drama

Directed by Srikanth Addala, ‘Narappa’ is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie ‘Asuran’, which starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

With the sound of the police siren and ominous music playing in the background, we see a determined Narappa (played by Venkatesh) with a sword in his hand crossing a lake at night along with his son. In the next shot, we find Narappa, a farmer, his wife Sundaramma (played by Priyamani) and a young girl hiding against a wall indicating that Narappa is on the run and is trying to protect his family. Why is the family trying to escape? Does Narappa succeed in protecting his family? These form the rest of the plot. Filled with action sequences, the movie is likely to explore how Narappa goes the extra mile to safeguard his family.

The trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani’s upcoming rural drama Narappa was released on Wednesday, July 14. Set in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, the trailer sets the tone for an engaging family drama. Helmed by director Srikanth Addala, the film is the Telugu remake of director Vetrimaaran’s critically acclaimed Tamil movie Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead.

The movie is set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on July 20. Announcing the news, Suresh Productions’ social media handle said, “Humble farmer. Loving father. Devoted husband. How far will he go to protect his family? Meet #NarappaOnPrime, July 20 on Amazon Prime Video.” The supporting cast of Narappa includes Karthik Ratnam, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and others in significant roles.

Narappa was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14 but the release was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Several other Telugu movies, including Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam and others, have also been postponed in view of the pandemic.

Watch the trailer of Narappa here: