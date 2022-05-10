Watch: Trailer of Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Nenjuku Needhi is out

‘Nenjuku Needhi’ is the Tamil remake of 2019 Hindi film Article 15 was helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and starred actor Ayushmann Khurranna in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of director Arunraja Kamaraj's much-awaited film, Nenjuku Needhi, featuring actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, was unveiled on May 9 at a trailer launch event. The film will hit the big screens on May 20 this year. It is the remake of Bollywood movie Article 15. Sharing the trailer, Udhayanidhi Stalin tweeted, “It’s not about our differences, it’s about making a difference.#NenjukuNeedhiTrailer is out now, tune in! Catch #NenjukuNeedhiFromMay20 in the cinemas near you.”

The makers announced that the film has been cleared by the Censor Board with an U/A certificate. Udhayanidhi Stalin appears as a cop who fights against caste discrimination and investigates the rape and death of two Dalit girls in the film. The trailer also features some dialogues that indirectly refer to Udhayanidhi’s political stance.

When a character in the trailer questions: “He is like sewer sir! Why must we plunge into that filth? Udhayanidhi responds saying, “If one must plunge into the filth to find the truth, I’ll be the first one to jump in!”

Like the Bollywood film it is based on, Nenjuku Needhi tracks how the protagonist tries to uphold the rights guaranteed under Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The Hindi film Article 15 was helmed by director Anubhav Sinha and released in the year 2019.

Nenjuku Needhi is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, under his home banner BayView Projects LLP along with Zee Studios. Sharing the announcement about the release date earlier, he had tweeted, "Mark the date! 'Nenjukku Needhi' is coming to the big screens on May 20, 2022! #BornEqual."

The film is being presented by Romeo Pictures. Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead in the film, which will also feature a host of stars including Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 title winner Aari Arjunan, Shivani Rajashekar, Mayilsamy, Suresh Chakravarthy, Ilavarasu and Ratchasan fame Saravanan. The film, which has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by Ruben.

With IANS inputs