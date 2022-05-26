Watch: Trailer of Tovino, Dharshana & Sanchana Natarajan’s Dear Friend is out

Helmed by director Vineeth Kumar, the cast also includes Basil Joseph and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Malayalam film Dear Friend, starring Tovino Thomas, Dharshana Rajendran and Sanchana Natarajan, was released on Wednesday, May 25. The trailer introduces Tovino’s character along with his group of friends. Following sequences where the group of friends are seen having fun in their youth, we are shown that they also faced hurdles and tension amongs themselves. Helmed by director Vineeth Kumar, the cast also includes Basil Joseph and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

The teaser of Dear Friend was released earlier this year. The teaser starts with Darshana Rajendran’s character and her boyfriend discussing that they want to set up their single friend — Tovino — with another girl. However, Darshana Rajendran says that she might not be the kind of person Tovino is looking for. The video hints that Tovino will be essaying the role of a musician in the film. Bankrolled by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and Ashiq Usman, the technical team includes Shyju Khalid as the cinematographer, Deepu Josephas the editor, and music by Justin Varghese.

Meanwhile, Tovino has his next with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Thallumaala, in the pipeline. He penned a heartfelt note talking about the preparation for the film. “While I truly enjoy getting into characters that demand a very poised, graceful and sometimes even gritty body language, there is something extremely liberating about doing movies where you get to go all out and just have a lot of fun. Wazim is all that and so much more! I remember thinking years back that there are a few things I just can't see myself doing but, when a character demands it, like in this one, you step up and show up! Specially when you have a rock solid team backing you up and giving you confidence to explore and grow as an artist.Sit back, relax and get ready to go on a roller coaster ride with Thallumaala soon. Till then, continue grooving to the killer track you guys seem to be having a blast with,” the post read.

