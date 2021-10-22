Watch: Trailer of Suriya’s Jai Bhim promises a gripping legal drama

"The narrative of ‘Jai Bhim’ represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights,” actor Suriya said in a statement.

The trailer of actor Suriya’s much-anticipated legal drama Jai Bhim was unveiled on Friday, October 22. The film is set to premiere on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 2, ahead of Deepavali on November 4. Suriya will be essaying the role of a lawyer and the film is based on the lives of tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu. Sharing the trailer, Amazon Prime Video wrote: “There's no fear when @Suriya_offlis here. The fight against inequality is now closer than you think Trailer out now! Watch #JaiBhimOnPrime, Nov. 2.”

Set in 1995, the trailer is based on Suriya’s character, Chandru's, fight against injustice. A tribal woman, Senggeni, seeks the help of advocate Chandru (played by Suriya) to save her husband Rajakannu who is arrested on false charges. The rest of the film tracks Chandru's struggle to unearth the truth. Speaking about the film, Suriya said in a statement, “When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heart strings. The narrative of Jai Bhim represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights. I hope that I have done justice in portraying this character in the film. With Tha. Se. Gnanavel’s vision as a director, we have been able to put together a film that will travel across borders and connect with viewers at an emotional level.”

The TJ Gnanavel directorial is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. The cast also includes actors Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, and Lijo Mol Jose, among others. The film is a part of a four-film deal signed by 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. The other three films are Sasikumar, Jyotika and Samuthirakani starring Uda npirappe, Arun Vijay’s Oh My doG and Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum.

Co-produced by Rajsekar Pandian, the film has music by Sean Roldan. Jai Bhim is also streaming in Telugu. Jai Bhim is reportedly based on a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge Justice K Chandru in 1993 when he was an advocate. Justice K Chandru has disposed of over 96,000 cases and is known for some of his landmark judgements.

A number of other films are also slated for release on November 4. Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe will be hitting the big screen on November 4. Sasikumar and Mirnalini Ravi starrer MGR Magan will stream on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The makers of Enemy, which stars actors Arya and Vishal in lead, also announced recently that the film will be releasing on the same day. Actor Silambarasan TR’s much-anticipated political movie Maanaadu was initially slated for release on November 4 but the theatrical release date was later postponed to November 25.