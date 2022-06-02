Watch: Trailer of SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Bommai is out

Helmed by director Radha Mohan, the trailer of ‘Bommai’ sets the tone for a romantic thriller.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actors SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s upcoming film Bommai was unveiled on Wednesday, June 1. The trailer hints that the story revolves around a mannequin (Priya Bhavani Shankar). Based on the trailer, Bommai is likely to be a romantic thriller that tracks how the protagonist (SJ Suryah) and the mannequin (Priya Bhavani Shankar) fight the odds. We also see sequences of police investigation, but the makers have not delved further into why the investigation is being conducted by cops. The film is helmed by Abhiyum Naanum fame director Radha Mohan.

Priya and Suryah are collaborating for the second time after the 2019 film Monster. Bommai has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Madhan Karky is on board as the lyricist. The technical crew includes Richard M Nathan as the cinematographer, Anthony as the editor, and Pon Parthiban as the writer. The release date of Bommai is yet to be announced.

The trailer was unveiled by Sivakarthikeyan. Sharing the trailer, Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy to release the trailer of #BOMMAI - https://youtu.be/uukRJuLBLJs @iam_SJSuryah sir I’m sure we are going to see ur terrific performance one more time on big screen. Best wishes to @Radhamohan_Dir sir @thisisysr sir @priya_Bshankar and entire team for a big success.”

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah recently signed a new film titled Mark Antony, which co-stars actor Vishal in the lead. The shoot commenced with a pooja ceremony last month. Mark Antony marks Vishal’s 33rd film and is bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar, who has also produced Enemy under the banner of Mini Studios.

Ritu Verma will be pairing up with Vishal for the first time in this film, which also stars Sunil Verma and Nizhalgal Ravi in prominent roles. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for this film which will have editing by Vijay Velukutty and cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanujam.

Famous stunt directors Kanal Kannan, Peter Hein and Ravi Varma are doing the stunts for the film, with Umesh Rajkumar doing the production design. The film has been planned as a pan-Indian project, releasing in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

(With IANS inputs)