Watch: Trailer of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor promises a tense thriller

The film is helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated Tamil film Doctor was unveiled on Saturday, September 25. Helmed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is slated to hit the big screens on October 9.

Filled with suspense and intrigue, the trailer shows Sivakarthikeyan playing the kingpin of an organ theft racket. “I am a commander of the operation and you people are the soldiers,” a stern-looking Sivakarthikeyan instructs the people working for him, who also pretend to be a family in order to use it as a cover. Featuring excerpts of chilling sequences from the film, the trailer hints at an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Sharing the trailer with fans, actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote: “A different journey with lots of fun, thrill and excitement.” The cast of Doctor also includes actors Priyanka Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana, among others, in important roles. The film is bankrolled by KJR Studios.

Fans, members from the film fraternity as well as industry trackers are keen to watch the movie in theatres. Doctor was scheduled for theatrical release multiple times earlier. It was initially slated for release on March 26, but was postponed due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While announcing the news to fans, the production house noted that the decision has been taken keeping in view what’s best for the film and also the fans. It was later slated for release on the occasion of Ramzan, but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the trailer of Doctor here:

Very few movies have been released in theatres following the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Before this, the Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivi and Shruti Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam released in theatres in the month of September. After the reopening of cinema halls, theatre owners have commented on how the release of big-budget films would pull audiences back to theatres.