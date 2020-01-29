Watch: Trailer of Samantha-Sharwanand's 'Jaanu' out, brings back '96' memories

The film would be released on February 7.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of the highly anticipated Telugu film, Jaanu, starring Samantha and Sharwanand, was released on Wednesday. The trailer begins with Sharwanand in the midst of a desert and then travelling and exploring several places with his camera. In the background there is a voice-over of Sharawanand reciting a poem, "I am the shore that awaits the ferocious waves of the sea. Like the dark cloud that awaits the gentle breeze. My heart awaits your smile and a glance from your eyes. Can't you look at me?"

The trailer then cuts to Sharwanand visiting his character's school and turning nostalgic, recalling his school memories with the soulful song 'Oohale' in the background.

The 2.16 minute trailer reveals the teenage love story of Jaanu and Ramachandra (Samantha and Sharwanand) and their meeting later in life, as adults. The trailer also features Vennela Kishore, as Sharwanand's friend.

Going by the trailer, Jaanu seems to be a faithful remake of 96 (the original film in Tamil) without any major changes. Earlier, there were rumours that C Prem Kumar, the director had decided to do away with the school portions in the Telugu remake and instead show Jaanu and Ram as college sweethearts. However, from the trailer, it is clear that Prem Kumar has stuck to the original plot of 96. The original film had Trisha as Jaanu and Vijay Sethupathi as Ram.

Actors like Gouri G Kishan and Varsha Bollamma have retained their parts from the original. While 96 was a blockbuster, the Kannada remake 99 bombed at the box-office. It is to be seen if Jaanu can recreate the same magic among the Telugu audience.

Jaanu is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The music is by Govind Vasantha, who was the composer for the original film as well. This will be Govind's Tollywood debut. The cinematography is by Mahendiran Jayaraju and editing by Praveen KL. The film would be released on February 7.

Watch: