Watch: Trailer of Sai Pallavi’s Gargi hints at legal drama

Helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, ‘Gargi’ is releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu on July 15.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movie Gargi, which stars the actor in the titular role, was unveiled on Thursday, July 7. Sharing the trailer, Sai Pallavi wrote, “#Gargi…She’ll need your love and blessing.I’m extremely elated to share the trailer with you all!” Helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi is releasing in theatres in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu on July 15.

Gargi, played by Sai Pallavi, works as a teacher in a school. The trailer depicts how her life turns upside down when her father is arrested by the police. Gargi tries to meet her father but the police officer handling the case explains that he was arrested only after the police followed his activities. The police also ask Sai Pallavi to leave the town before she comes under the media’s scanner and gets public attention. The rest of the trailer tracks how Gargi fights the case when it is heard in court. The trailer sets the tone for an emotional courtroom drama. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is making her debut as a producer, is also part of the cast. Actors Kaali Venkat, R.S.Shivaji, Kalaimaamani Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Prathap, Sudha, Livingston, Kavithalaya Krishnan and others have also been roped in for the project.

The Tamil version is being distributed by actors Jyotika and Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment in Tamil. Sharing the trailer, Suriya tweeted, “Happy to bring different and strong stories to you all… Here’s #Gargi trailer - https://youtu.be/4_73N1iGkCU Our hearty wishes to the entire Team!! In cinemas from 15th July.”

Rakshit Shetty, who is presenting the Kannada version under the banner of Paramvah studios, shared the trailer and wrote, “A film that I'm excited about! Proud of presenting it through Paramvah. Here is a short glimpse into #Gargi's world.”

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati who is presenting the Telugu version of the film tweeted, “Some victories belong to the world.”

Watch the trailer of Gargi here: