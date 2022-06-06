Watch: Trailer of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam is out

Helmed by Venu Udugula, ‘Virata Parvam’ is slated for theatrical release on June 17.

The much-awaited trailer of Virata Parvam, starring actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, was unveiled on Sunday, June 5. The trailer launch event took place in Kurnool. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is a love story set in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region in the 1990s. Sharing the trailer, Sai Pallavi tweeted, “The biggest moments in history have originated from simple incidents. The key lies in the purity of emotion. This is one such story of honesty, love and adventure. I’m proud to share with you all the trailer of VIRATA PARVAM.”

The same is revealed through the trailer that shows the hardships of the people in the region during that time. Ravanna, played by Rana, is known for his revolutionary writings. Vennela, essayed by Sai Pallavi, is a fan of his work. The rest of the trailer reveals how Vennela and Ravanna’s lives take an unprecedented turn when they cross paths. The movie is slated for theatrical release on June 17.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the supporting cast of Virata Parvam includes Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand, Benarji, Nagineedu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, Anand Chakrapani and others in important roles. D Suresh Babu is presenting the film. The technical crew comprises Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani as cinematographers, while Suresh Bobbili enhances is on board as the music composer. Sreekar Prasad has been roped in as the editor for the project.

Watch the trailer of Virata Parvam here:

Earlier, a new single titled ‘Nagaadaarilo’ was released on Thursday, June 2. The melodious track is set to tune by Suresh Bobbili. The song's lyrics are penned by Dyavari Narendar Reddy and Sanapati Bharadwaj Patrudu, while it is sung by Varam.