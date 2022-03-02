Watch: Trailer of Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is out

The film is slated for theatrical release on March 11.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of upcoming film Radhe Shyam featuring actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday, March 2. The trailer features Adithya (Prabhas) as an intense palm reader who predicts a clash between love and destiny, while Prerna (Pooja Hegde) comes across as someone who has deep-rooted faith in the concept of love. “For the first time Adithya’s predictions about love are wrong,” she is heard saying in the trailer.

Bankrolled by UV Creations, the romantic drama is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The star cast of the pan-Indian project also includes actors Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 11 and will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Justin Prabhakaran is on board as the music composer, while Resul Pookutty is handling the sound design.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the trailer release, Pooja Hegde said, "I am thrilled and blessed to have so many people root for the film. Love from the audience matters to me and I'm grateful that they've shown such excitement for it. The trailer is for the viewers who have been making us feel special since the announcement dropped. I hope to meet viewers across languages in theatres."

Shot in picturesque locations, the love saga is likely to revolve around the theme of reincarnation. Explaining how working on the production design of Radhe Shyam was challenging, production designer Raveendar Reddy told TNM in an earlier interview that he spent nearly two-and-a-half years identifying the right locations for the shoot. “A lot of research and preparation went into making the movie look as convincing and authentic as possible.We had about 70 people in the production design team from India itself and we had local art directors along with their team of 20 to 25 people working in each town we filmed at, be it Rome, Florence or Varese, to help us get the local references right,” he stated.

Watch the trailer of Radhe Shyam:

(With IANS inputs)