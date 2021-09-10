Watch: Trailer of Raai Laxmi's horror film Cinderella is spooky

The trailer was shared by Dhanush, Arya and Prabhu Deva among others.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of actor Raai Laxmi’s upcoming horror movie Cinderella was unveiled on Wednesday, September 09. Touted to be a horror fantasy flick, Cinderella will be released in Tamil and Telugu. The trailer was shared by actors Dhanush, Arya and actor-filmmaker Prabhu Deva, among others. Launching the trailer, actor Dhanush wrote: “Happy to launch @iamlakshmirai's Horror Fantasy flick #Cinderella Trailer http s://youtu.be/SqS4czryfdc ALL THE BEST TEAM.” Helmed by director Vinoo Venketesh, the film stars actors Raai Laxmi and Sakshi Agarwal in the lead.

Actor Raai Laxmi, who is playing the lead role, mentioned that she is excited for this film. “Super excited for this one! And finally the trailer of #CINDERELLA has been launched by the 1 & only @dhanushkraja,” she wrote. She also conveyed her wishes to the rest of the cast and crew. Bankrolled by SSI Production, the film has music by Ashwamithra. Rammy is on board as the DoP, while the film has screenplay by director Vinoo Venketesh. The technical crew also includes editor Lawrence Kishore and stunt director Hari Dinesh Editor.

The trailer opens with visuals of a spooky building, with ominous music playing in the background. Seated alongside the fireplace, Raai Laxmi, who sports a bohemian look, seems to be composing a song. Raai Laxmi, who reportedly appears in a dual role, will also be seen as a domestic worker in the film.

What follows is a series of shots where viewers see how “a Cinderella dress”, as the characters call it, wreaks havoc. Is the dress haunted? Do they manage to get rid of the gown? The teaser leaves audiences with engaging questions.

According to reports, the film went on floors in 2019 and was wrapped in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Major portions of the horror flick were shot in Chennai, Ooty and Kodaikanal. Cinderella is currently trending on YouTube in India.

Watch the trailer of ‘Cinderella’ here: