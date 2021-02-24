The teaser of the Prabhu Deva starrer Bagheera has been unveiled and fans are thrilled to see the star in a new avatar. Prabhu Deva is appearing in multiple avatars in the film as was evident from the posters released earlier.

The 1.40-minute teaser is loaded with suspense.The first look of Bagheera was released some months ago and it garnered the attention of the film buffs as the star was seen sporting a bald look with droplets of blood on his head. He is seen wearing glasses with three lenses with each of the lens carrying the reflection of Jungle Book's Mowgli sitting on Bagheera, a digital clock at 11:11, and a vintage car. Interestingly, this is the first time he has gone bald for a film. It may be noted here that the director had told in an interview much earlier that Prabhu Deva was impressed with the script of Bagheera from the very beginning and agreed to go bald for the scene without throwing any tantrums.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame, Bagheera has music by B Ganesan Sekar, cinematography by Selva Kumar SK and Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Ruben.

According to reports, Bagheera will have five heroines in the star cast and one among it is Amyra Dastur. Confirming her presence in the star cast, Amyra Dastur shared pics on her Instagram flying down to Chennai from Mumbai. The actor captioned the image: “First time in an airplane since the lockdown.”

Besides Amyra, the film will also have Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom fame playing the female lead. The star cast also includes Sakshi Agarwal, Sonia Agarwal, Sai Kumar, Nassar and Pragathi in important roles. Bagheera is being bankrolled by Bharathan Pictures.

Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin, and Sri Lanka so far with plans to complete a schedule in Goa.

Besides Bagheera, Prabhu Deva also has Oomai Vizhigal, and Yung Mung Sung needing his attention. He recently has inked the deal to star in a Kannada movie that will have Shiva Rajkumar in the lead. Yograj Bhatt will wield the megaphone for this venture. Tentatively titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, it will be a period action drama.

Further, Prabhu Deva is currently busy directing the Bollywood flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions, and Salman Khan Films. Ayanaka Bose is handling Radhe’s cinematography.

The film was officially announced on 18 October 2019 and the shooting began on 1 November 2019. A remake of South Korean film Veteran, it was originally planned as a May release last year but was postponed due to the COVID - 19 lockdown. The fresh date for its release is expected to be announced soon.