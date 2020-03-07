Watch: Trailer of Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ is intriguing

The film, directed by Priyadarshan, is based on the real life story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of Mohanlal’s much-hyped period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham begins with the intriguing question, who is this Kunjali. The same voice answers: "Those who have seen him are not alive and those who have heard about him don't know where he is."

You see then a half-hidden face of the hero, played by Mohanlal and a younger version of his -- presumably Pranav Mohanlal -- running hurriedly through a street. It is a long ago period and the story is based on the real life warrior Kunjali Marakkar, a legendary naval chief of the Zamorin of Kozhikode. The film comes from director Priyadarshan who has written the script with Ani, son of another veteran director -- IV Sasi.

The trailer, played through the pleasing notes of a flute, shows young romance of the characters played by Pranav and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It shows glimpses of the woman actors Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam and Manju Warrier with a lamp.

The music changes tone when Mohanlal's face is finally fully visible, yet partly covered in blue paint, as he aims an arrow over his bow. Fights follow as the narrator's voice goes on: "There is a magician who performs magic tricks in the sea. Kunjali."

Mohanlal's voice then declares that the Portuguese will not set foot on the Zamorin's land as long as he is alive. Characters played by director Fazil, Tamil actors Arjun and Prabhu, Hindi actor Sunil Sheity are all part of a war that's going on in land and sea.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Ashirvad Cinemas, along with Dr Roy CJ and Santhosh T Kuruvilla. The production designer is the award-winning Sabu Cyril. Thiru has done the cinematography and Ronnie Raphael has composed the music. Aiyappan Nair M.S is the editor of the film. The background score is by Ankit Suri, Rahul Raj, and Lyell Evans Roeder (London).

Watch: