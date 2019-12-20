Watch: Trailer of Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’ promises an exciting action thriller

Mollywood

Directed by Siddique, the film has Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan making his Malayalam debut.

The trailer of Mohanlal’s next big film Big Brother, directed by Siddique, was released on Friday. The 1 minute 27 second trailer promises an intense action suspense thriller. The trailer contains several slick fight sequences featuring Mohanlal, with one scene indicating that he plays a former army man in the film.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan plays the villain in the film. Honey Rose, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid and Satna Titus play other important roles in the film. While Anoop Menon and Sarjano Khalid play brothers in the film, Arbaaz will be seen as a police officer. Incidentally, the film also marks Arbaaz Khan’s Malayalam debut.

The film’s motion poster, which was released on December 2, showed Mohanlal in a stylish avatar. Big Brother is touted to be a January 2020 release, but the exact date is yet to be confirmed. It may be noted that the makers of the film planned it for a Christmas release this year, but postponed it due to unforeseen post-production delays.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal and director Siddique have teamed up for Vietnam Colony and Ladies and Gentlemen in the past and Big Brother is their third outing together.

Mohanlal also has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham waiting for release early next year. The shooting of this historical was wrapped up some months ago and it is currently in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Set in the 16th century, it is based on the battle exploits of the Kunjali Marakkars, the naval chieftains of the Zamorin of Kozhikode. The film will have extensive sea warfare sequences, which will be its highlight. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

Besides this, Mohanlal also has L2: Empuraan in his kitty. The shooting of this sequel to Lucifer, also directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, will commence in March or April next year.

Watch the trailer here: